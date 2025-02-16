Fitness an area of focus for Navua U19

[ Source : Fiji Football Association ]

Navua’s will be focusing on their fitness after today’s 2-all draw with Northland in the Digicel Fiji Youth Boy’s Under-19 League at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.

Navua managed to take a 1-0 lead at the break, but were unable to hold off Northland’s impressive attacks in the second spell.

Captain and keeper Mohammed Ledua labels fitness as the only area his side needs to work.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking back to their past three games, they have managed to improve on other aspects of their game but are left to lift their fitness.

“Today our boys played well, only thing left is our fitness because of the hot sun, but it was a good game. Everyone tried their best, we wanted to win, but we ended up with a draw.”

Apart from their fitness, on-field communication is another area he hopes they need to work on.

Despite not getting the result they anticipated, he is happy with his side’s performance.