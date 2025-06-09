Fiji’s rise to tier-one rugby puts fresh spotlight on referees

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji’s elevation to Tier-One rugby is bringing new pressure not only on players and coaches, but also on the men and women with the whistle, the referees who shape the flow and fairness of every match.

As the demands of top-tier competition grow, Fiji Rugby is intensifying efforts to lift officiating standards from grassroots fields to the international arena.

Fiji Rugby High Performance Referees Manager James Bolabiu says the nation’s new status requires referees who can match the quality of Tier-One opponents.

“For our team to perform at a very high level, we also need good referees who referee them from grassroots right up to international level, so our players are well versed with the laws.”

Bolabiu says part of his role is ensuring Fiji’s officials meet those expectations.

“I have to make sure that referees are up to the standard of a Tier 1 country. Referees are the unsung heroes of the game, without a referee, a rugby match will never be the same.”

He adds that improving officiating depth is vital as Fiji continues to strengthen its high-performance systems and align fully with global standards.

