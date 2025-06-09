[file photo]

With Glasgow 2026 and the FIBA U23 3×3 World Cup in sight, Fiji’s national 3×3 basketball teams are locked in and ready to make a statement at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

The stakes are high as 12 nations battle it out in both the men’s and women’s divisions under the banner of the FIBA 3×3 Nations League.

Beyond regional bragging rights, there’s a golden opportunity on offer. Where the champions in each division will qualify directly for the U23 3×3 World Cup, while the top-ranked Commonwealth country in each category will book a spot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

It’s a multi-layered competition with long-term rewards and for Team Fiji, every match on court in Palau will be a step toward that bigger dream.

With momentum from recent international outings and a strong development program in place, the Fijian squads will not only look to challenge traditional basketball powerhouses in the Pacific but also cement their place among the best on the global 3×3 stage.

The Pacific Mini Games opening ceremony will be held this Sunday before the games will start on Monday.

