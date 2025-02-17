Fiji Pearls calls for Brisbane Support

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pearls are calling on their fans and supporters in Brisbane, Australia, to come out in full force this afternoon as they prepare for their highly anticipated opener in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

The Pearls will face Samoa in what promises to be an exciting and closely contested match.

Under the guidance of interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce our national women’s netball team have had a solid five weeks of training to prepare for this tournament.

Fiji has been the runner up twice in the past four years losing to Tonga Tala in 2022 and 2024.

Tonga is currently the reigning champions and have been for the past four years winning to Samoa and Malawi also.

Fiji and Samoa will open the competition at 5pm this afternoon followed by Papua New Guinea and Scotland at 7pm while First Nations Australia will meet Tonga and 9 tonight.

The game will be held at Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

These matches will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

