Fiji partners with AFL to promote sports and tourism development

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation joined hands this morning as partners with the Australian Football League, as they launched the Fiji–St Kilda Strategic Partnership at Albert Park in Suva.

The partnership is designed to showcase Fiji as a premier travel destination to millions of AFL fans, while also driving community development through grassroots programs, youth clinics, and talent identification camps in Fiji.

St Kilda is an AFL club in Australia, and the launch of the partnership will directly connect the club to conduct grass root development in Fiji.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka thanked the Australian Government for their efforts to strengthen ties in Fiji.

“We thank the Australian government for their commitment, and I believe this partnership will surely be a fruitful one for both of our nations as we use sports and tourism to strengthen our relationship.”

Following the program, members from the St Kilda club conducted AFL drills and exercises for members of the AFL junior teams.

