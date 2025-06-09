Fiji Outrigger prepares for upcoming international competitions

Fiji Outrigger president Loretta Ooms has confirmed that the club is gearing up for two major international tournaments scheduled for later this year and into next year.

In addition to the Pacific Games in Palau this month, Ooms revealed that their paddlers are also preparing for the World Distance Race, set to take place in Brazil this August.

Three paddlers will represent Fiji at this prestigious event.

“We’ve got the World Distance Race that’s happening in Brazil in August so we got three paddlers that are representing Fiji so that’s exciting. And then a lot of us are gearing up for the World Sprints which are a popular race that is happening in Singapore next year.”

Ooms expressed satisfaction with the strong turnout at their first V6 Regatta Sprints of the year, held yesterday at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi. The event featured clubs from both the Western and Central divisions.

She also encouraged anyone interested in trying out Va’a to get involved and join the sport.

