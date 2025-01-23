Fiji Men’s asserting dominance at championship

The Fiji Men’s Darts side have been taking names at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva, after securing three wins over the past two days.

The side defeated Vanuatu and Kiribati on Monday, before beating Tonga at the Metro Events yesterday.

Team manager Maciu Seru says the boys have started their campaign on a high note, but there is still much more work left to be done.

However, he is proud of the side’s performance so far and believes they should be able to reach the playoffs.

“We came here with one goal, and that is to better what we did in the last championship in Tonga. Everyone comes to this championship to win it, so we are going all out, whatever we can do, we’re going for that title.”

Fiji defeated Tonga 8-3 in their last match yesterday and will face Nauru and Niue later today.

The championship will conclude this weekend, and you can catch the final day of competition live and exclusively on FBC Sports.