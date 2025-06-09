Fiji gymnasts shine at Australian clubs carnival

The team’s outstanding performances across multiple divisions earned them top placements and special recognition.

In the Level 3 Individuals division, Arsene de Luzuriaga led the way with a score of 12.400, securing 14th place.

The Multiples category saw Evelyn Irava and Rhonda Rounds bring home bronze medals with a score of 12.850.

In Level 4, Kesaia Sivo achieved the team’s highest individual score of 12.700, finishing 13th, while teaming up with Unaisi Namuaira to place in the Top 6 in the Multiples division with a score of 12.400.

Karalaini Naituivau also had a notable performance in the Level 4 Individuals, ranking 9th with a score of 12.783, and she placed in the Top 6 in the Multiples with Maja Plinkert, scoring 12.000.

For the Level 5 Individuals, Lexi Milla showcased her talent with a strong 13.166, securing 11th place.

The AeroDance Division 1 team of Evelyn Irava, Karalaini Naituivau, Unaisi Namuaira, and Kesaia Sivo delivered a silver-medal performance with a score of 12.466.

In the Youth International category, Lauren Pilla impressed with a powerful performance, finishing 11th with a score of 14.616.

A proud moment for Fiji was the Special Performance Award, presented to Karalaini Naituivau, Tirzah Helenani, Kesaia Sivo, Unaisi Namuaira, Jemesa Lau, Arsene de Luzuriaga, and Lindy Wilson for their dedication and inspiring performances throughout the event