Fiji Futsal captain calls for support ahead of OFC opener

Fiji Futsal captain Kitione Baleloa says his side is focused and ready as they prepare to face Vanuatu in their opening match of the Oceania Futsal Nations Cup tomorrow.

Baleloa says the team has been buoyed by the jersey presentation and camp activities in the build-up to the tournament.

“After the atmosphere of the presentation, we have looked up to this game. We know, come OFC time, we’ll take each game at a time. We all know that it’s a round-robin tournament and each game we’ll take it as a final for us.” Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted discipline and strong team bonding as Fiji’s biggest strengths heading into the competition. “I guess the strength in the team right now is the discipline of the team and the bonding of the team. By discipline and bond of the team, I guess that will take us to a far place in this coming tournament.”

Baleloa also urged fans to rally behind the side as they host the regional event.

Fiji will take on Vanuatu at 7pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

