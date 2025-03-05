Fiji Finals to air LIVE on FBC Sports

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association partners with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has partnered with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to show the live coverage of the highly anticipated athletics event in the Pacific the Fiji Finals.

While the main event is still on the horizon, schools and athletes are in full preparation mode, competing in their inter-house competitions ahead of the highly competitive zone meets.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Marika Uluinaceva says this partnership is a great chance to bring old scholars and supporters together for the highly anticipated athletics meet especially if they cannot be physically present.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will motivate the athletes now that they know they are being watched not only by their schools but also their families because during the zone meet some families don’t come and they know they will be witnessed by more people and it will help them to prepare better because they are conscious of this exposure that enables the whole country to watch the games.”

Uluinaceva adds this is a great motivation for the athletes who know they are being watched by potential scouts and family who cannot offer their support at the grounds.

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held on the 24 to the 26 of April at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.