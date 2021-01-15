Home

Fiji FA major tournament venues confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 16, 2021 4:23 pm

Venues for the 2021 Fiji Football Association’s tournaments have been confirmed.

The Vodafone Fiji FACT will be held at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Punjas Battle of the Giants will once again be hosted at Churchill Park in Lautoka while the Courts Inter District Championship will be held at Govind Park in Ba.

Article continues after advertisement

