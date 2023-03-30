Fiji FA selects U-15 squad

A 22-member Digicel Fiji under 15 football squad has been named.

They’ll be marching into camp tomorrow to prepare for the OFC U15 development program in New Zealand next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says trials were conducted in all districts.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this was to ensure the best players were selected.

“For under-15 our team will play against Faroe Islands from UEFA that is a country between Scotland and Iceland.”

Yusuf adds out of the 22 players selected, only 18 players will be travelling to Auckland next Friday.

These players are being prepared to be our next U17 squad in 2024