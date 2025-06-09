Sports

Fiji depth shines at Coral Coast 7s

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 18, 2026 12:45 pm

McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s co-founder Jay Whyte says the 2026 tournament once again showcased the extraordinary depth of local rugby talent, with Fijian club sides proving they can match it with top international teams.

A pulsating Cup final capped off three days of high-quality rugby, played in front of packed stands and an electric atmosphere.

Whyte believes the performances at Lawaqa Park have reinforced the tournament’s role as a genuine pathway to higher honors.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The quality of our club teams in Fiji is so high they could easily put on a white jersey and be competitive anywhere in the world.”

 

He pointed to the run of the champion Yaro Chiefs and finalists Ravuka as further evidence of Fiji’s untapped depth, noting that several players would now be firmly on the radar of national selectors.

Whyte adds that interest for next year’s tournament has already begun to build, with local and overseas teams enquiring about spots.

With the format set to remain largely unchanged, he says the focus will stay on delivering a world-class 7s event that continues to elevate players, fans and Fiji’s reputation on the global sevens stage.

The 14th edition of the tournament concluded yesterday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka where Brisk Birdland Brothers claimed the Youth title after defeating Village Boys 19-12, Fijiana 7s succesfully retained the women’s title after 22-5 win against China 1 and Yaro Chiefs creating history winning their first ever title after a thrilling encounter where Ravuka Sharks went down 28-12.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Local artisan turns hobby into income

LTA warns motorists over rising road fatalities

Kiran urges collective action on child welfare

Lauan women demand protection for masi

United States Ambassador farewells the Pacific

Schools urged to allow student repeats

Authorities warn of fake real estate agents

Fiji strengthens fight against tax evasion

Flash flood alert issued for parts of Fiji

Canadian visa processing to remain in Australia

Government payout sparks back-to-school shopping rush

Krishna praises his side for their efforts

Ono-i-Lau Sixers wins Suva Women’s League

Fiji depth shines at Coral Coast 7s

Netball Fiji begins constitution review with union leaders

Yaro Chiefs make history with Coral Coast title

Birdland Brothers crowned youth champions

Fijiana defend Coral Coast women’s title

National committee to tackle sewer issues

New project to strengthen women’s climate leadership

Late goal denies Bula FC winning start to OFC Pro League opener

Dagaga proud of team effort

Tewa eyes track return After Coral Coast 7s

Krishna calls for support, match to broadcast live on FBC 2

296 road deaths recorded in five years

Northerners urged to boil drinking water

TSLS launches self-service delisting Kiosks at Nadi Airport

Lau islanders raise shipping infrastructure concerns

FRU starts with consultations

Nadolo pleased as Drua settle in

Public transport is still failing people with disability

SCC to relocate Nabua Roadside Vendors

Climate resilience at heart of new rural policy

Unit Trust dividend brings relief for families

Ravuka, Mike Friday, Chiefs & Police march into CC7s semifinals

Six arrested in early morning raid

Water-prank leads to crash

FHRADC slams government over human trafficking report

60,000 vessel clearances in 2023; MSAF

Kiran urges women-led climate action

Coconut replanting efforts on Moturiki

New youth and men’s champs for Coral Coast

China 2 stun NZ, march into semis

Australian football side visits Lovu Community

Ministry conducts talks on marine initiatives

Ministry launches hydrographic taskforce for safer waters

Major fire breaks out in slum area of South Korea's Gangnam district

Olivia Dean, Little Simz and Central Cee lead 2026 Mobo nominations

Over 204,000 back-to-school applications processed

Major drug bust in Tavua

Young gun finds motivation at Coral Coast 7s

Canada opens High Commission in Fiji

Union signals February strike at EFL

Residents seek saltwater purification assistance

Transport barriers impact disabled and elderly

Fiji finishes 23rd in Global Chess League

Friday Select survive pool drama, march into quarters

Education Ministry starts 2026 back-to-school assistance

Malabi access road boosts connectivity

Ministry warns extreme weather raises illness risk

Viliame Mata extends Bristol Bears stay

SCC focuses on fixing infrastructure

New Blue Economy Framework sets course 

New gulf deal opens jobs opportunities

Flooded bridge no barrier to Coral Coast 7s dream

Krishna relishes leadership role as Bula FC countdown to kickoff

Badminton Fiji to launch high school program

Islanders call for tighter wharf monitoring

Government plans to develop Lau as new tourism region

Stigma keeping men away as cancer cases rise

FDB warns on climate risk

Krishna relishes leadership role as Bula FC countdown to kickoff

Unit Trust records competitive return

Online Safety Commission warns against harmful Miss Fiji posts

Fiji and India strengthen farm cooperation

Southland Broncos determined to defend U20 title

Record $8.34m dividend hits 108,000 Fijian accounts

PSC announces reassignment of Permanent Secretaries

Ramasi relishes chance to rub shoulders with 7s stars

Roads, bridges,island access at risk

High Court sets March hearing for Prasad disclosure case

Fiji's strength lies in women’s leadership on climate, says Kiran

Kongaya embraces new challenge

Agriculture Ministry turns to drones to boost rice production

Minister condemns vandalism at Hindu temples

Kamikamica’s permanent stay hearing confirmed

New development prospects open through Canada- Fiji engagement

Age no barrier for Bulikula great Maejiirs

Scott Robertson sacked, Joseph favorite to replace him

‘God of War’ Live-Action Series Casts Ryan Hurst as Kratos

At least 32 killed after crane collapses on train in Thailand

Tamavua water plant stretched beyond capacity

Nasinu records 436 illegal dumping cases

Early kidney checks reduce dialysis need, cut costs

Nasilai seawall launched

Kadavu raises internet connectivity concerns

Greenlanders watch nervously for signs from White House talks

Bula FC set for historic OFC Pro League opener

Children turn up in numbers to Badminton Fiji training camp

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey set for theatre reunion

Fiji and UAE sign maritime agreement

Canada launches Pacific women entrepreneurs’ project

Fiji stock market records strongest performance in a decade

Fiji included as US halts immigrant visa processing from 75 countries

Fiji Airways releases 'Meet the Makers' latest edition

Pacific Warriors make dream debut at Coral Coast 7s

USA braced for Coral Coast 7s test

Suva tennis juniors shine at 25th Margaret Court Cup

Rising cancer cases among youth, early detection urged

Tuiketei invites formal complaints, offers mediation over allegations

Nalolo Chiefs turn plans into real benefits

Policy gaps leave vulnerable communities behind: FCOSS

Council targets illegal dumping

Senior health managers begin key strategic planning talks

Farmers receive New Farmer Assistance grants

SCC addresses Nabua Market vendor concerns

Drua 7s focused on strong start at Coral Coast 7s

FDB targets climate investment

Tanivanuakula ready to defend Coral Coast 7s title

Senior citizens in Nadi to benefit from new recreational park

Krishna blends business and boots as RK21 backs Bula FC

Over 6,000 students receive free school supplies

FASANOC clears air on game funding

Island communities call for development support

NGOs advocate for Fijians, not politics, says FCOSS

Miss Fiji pageant rejects racism claim

BTS stand to make $1bn as they announce mammoth comeback tour

SCC to clarify complaint responsibilities for residents

FCS signs $4.5m deal to expand Nasinu cemetery

Qereqeretabua to represent Parliament in India for CSOPC

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, saying 'help is on its way'

National rural policy adopts inclusive approach

Influencers urged to disclose paid promotions

Colo-i-Suva project to reduce water loss by 9M liters: WAF

Taskforce mobilised to tackle Fiji’s social and crime challenges

PSH Hospitals expands access to advanced neurosurgery in Fiji

Homecoming for Peace at Coral Coast 7s

New Zealand 7s hope to create history at Lawaqa

Young 0.01s from Olympic 50m dream

Manchester City secure 2-0 win over Newcastle

Another temple vandalised in the West

Ministry pays tribute to late Reverend Simione Tugi

Vuda waste-to-energy project could undermine recycling: PRF

Waste warning issued after major clean-up

Gavoka kicks off Lau tourism push with Moala visit

Nalolo chiefs turn plans into real benefits

NZ Development eager to test themselves at Coral Coast 7s

Selection door remains open, says Kolinisau

FCEF urges for an overturn EFL’s 34.7% electricity tariff increase

Council responds to sewer seepage issue

Family time vital to child development

Wellness coalition builds strong partnerships

Ministry warns of cultural knowledge loss

New ambassadors to Israel and the United Nations sworn-in

Ministry honors Reverend Tugi’s service to vulnerable communities

Driver fatigue poses major road safety risk, warns LTA

Former Fiji 7s rep to feature for British Army at Coral Coast 7s

First of many milestones await as Bula FC near historic kick-off

Western sugarcane farmers receive sustainability boost

Methodist Church targets kava, smoking among clergy

Bula FC secures naming rights partner

Unsafe bridge and floods put families at risk

Policy to improve rural living

Ravusiro clarifies Miss Fiji exit

Family home lost to afternoon fire on Nadogo Road

Nalolo Council maps out future for Vanua’s economy

North identified as key growth hub for rice industry

'They just kept killing': Eyewitnesses describe deadly crackdown in Iran

Malolo Skipper in Seattle line-up for Coral Coast

Balu appointed Chef de Mission

Heavy rain affects water production at Tamavua Plant

Police recover body of the waterfall tragedy victim

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

Investment focus broadens beyond tourism

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

NGO seeks funding beyond government

Nigerian stars dominate All Africa Music Awards

Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Machado at the White House

Families stuck on Nayau Island

Fiji Airways eyes impact of U.S. visa bonds

Cyclone-safe water systems installed

Qereqeretabua leads delegation to New Delhi

Child missing after river surge

Nayacavou grateful for Coral Coast 7s opportunity

Bulls seek experience at Coral Coast 7s

New Year push to protect vulnerable children

Council cracks down on waste and overgrown verges

Naziah Krishna on Roy, roles and professional lines

AI abuse forcing children out of school

Time crunch forces change in Fiji Pageant lineup

Climate-hit communities still waiting for support

FENC steps in to help students

Military flags alleged police misconduct

FRCS clarifies TIN rules

NDRMO warns of flash flooding, urges caution across Fiji

Systemic delays hindering justice for victims: FHRADC

Nakasi residents raise abattoir odour concerns

Budget timing delays disaster aid, warns FCOSS

Still standing strong at 68

2026 a big year for Weightlifting Fiji