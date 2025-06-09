Fiji depth shines at Coral Coast 7s

McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s co-founder Jay Whyte says the 2026 tournament once again showcased the extraordinary depth of local rugby talent, with Fijian club sides proving they can match it with top international teams.

A pulsating Cup final capped off three days of high-quality rugby, played in front of packed stands and an electric atmosphere.

Whyte believes the performances at Lawaqa Park have reinforced the tournament’s role as a genuine pathway to higher honors.

“The quality of our club teams in Fiji is so high they could easily put on a white jersey and be competitive anywhere in the world.”

He pointed to the run of the champion Yaro Chiefs and finalists Ravuka as further evidence of Fiji’s untapped depth, noting that several players would now be firmly on the radar of national selectors.

Whyte adds that interest for next year’s tournament has already begun to build, with local and overseas teams enquiring about spots.

With the format set to remain largely unchanged, he says the focus will stay on delivering a world-class 7s event that continues to elevate players, fans and Fiji’s reputation on the global sevens stage.

The 14th edition of the tournament concluded yesterday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka where Brisk Birdland Brothers claimed the Youth title after defeating Village Boys 19-12, Fijiana 7s succesfully retained the women’s title after 22-5 win against China 1 and Yaro Chiefs creating history winning their first ever title after a thrilling encounter where Ravuka Sharks went down 28-12.

