Fiji to become the Pacific's sporting hub

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru [File Photo]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says they are currently underway with the setting up of the National Anti-doping Organization in the country.

The anti-doping policy, revealed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in March last year and approved by the Cabinet in June, has its budget incorporated into the 2023–2024 budget, according to Saukuru.

Saukuru says they have an objective to make Fiji the sporting hub of the Pacific, and this is a step closer to achieving that goal.

“It’s quite a great leap for Sports in Fiji, how we are putting together the strategies and how we can move forward with Sports, how we unite in sports and the unification of different sporting organizations.”

Saukuru also emphasizes the importance of inclusive sports as a significant way forward.

He notes that many people are actively advocating for inclusion in this area.