Fiji Baseball and Nihon University continues collaboration

40 Fiji Baseball development program players were part of a field trip to the Naboro Landfill on the weekend as part of an environmental conservation education.

It was the conclusion of phase two of Fiji Islands Baseball and Softball Association and the Nihon University College of International Relations.

The three days’ activities were made possible by the two organization continued collaboration of baseball clinics and environmental observation education.

The initiative was funded by Resona Asia Oceania Foundation.

The youth players were distributed copies of the landfill site and shown first hand where all the rubbish from Nausori to Naboro ends up and how it’s managed.

FIBSA also collaborated with the Department of Environment seeking approval and JICA volunteer with the Suva City Council.

The FIBSA secretary general Inoke Niubalavu and Nihon University professor Kazunobu Suzuki believes that the project will come to fruition over the years as they continue to achieve the MOU objectives.