Fiji 7s laser-focused on Vancouver

[ FilePhoto ]

With multiple teams locked on 48 points in the HSBC SVNS Series, the Fiji Men’s 7s squad is determined to break away from the pack in Vancouver.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau knows every match will be crucial, especially with a tough pool featuring Spain, USA, and Uruguay.

The team has been working tirelessly to refine their game, ensuring they capitalize on every opportunity to gain a leg up in the standings.

Article continues after advertisement

“The target is to win Vancouver, but it all starts with winning each game before that. We’re not taking anything lightly.”

Fiji is particularly wary of Spain, a consistent performer that could pose a major threat if they manage to knock them out early.

Kolinisau believes that learning from past performances, especially their last encounter with Uruguay in Perth, will be key to their success.

The Vancouver 7s kicks off on February 21, with Fiji looking to reassert their dominance on the world stage.