FIBSA youths plant 100 mangrove seeds

The Fiji Islands Baseball and Softball Association, in conjunction with Nihon University, recently concluded a three-day Baseball five clinics and Environmental Conservation education program.

During this time, the youth players actively participated in a clean-up campaign along the Maritime Academy foreshore, where they encountered a significant amount of plastic garbage scattered along the coast.

Additionally, the players engaged in planting mangrove seedlings at My Suva Park, with a total of 100 seedlings being planted among the existing mangrove population.

This initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of FIBSA, Nihon University, and grant assistance from the Resona Asia Oceania Foundation.

The players were also educated on the importance of not littering and the reasons behind the presence of garbage, as well as the significance of the mangrove plantation.

Notably, FIBSA worked alongside the Ministry of Forestry to procure the seedlings from communities, as previous experience has shown that the survival rate of mangrove seedlings is higher when planted in conjunction with larger mangrove trees.



The FIBSA Secretary General Inoke Niubalavu and Nihon University Professor Kazunobu Suzuki believe that the project will come to fruition over the years as they continue to develop the MoU.