England makes strong comeback

England made a strong come back from last weekend to claim a six-try win over Italy this morning in the Six Nations Championship.

The hosts won 41-18.

Monty Ioane’s early try caused a scare at Twickenham, before England’s Jonny Hill and Anthony Watson crossed.

Wing Jonny May closed out the first half in style, leaping out of a tackle to touch down in spectacular fashion.

After the break, Watson’s impressive intercept try sealed a bonus point for the defending champions.

Substitute back row Jack Willis scored from short range but was almost immediately carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining a knee injury.

Replacement back Tommaso Allan added a second try for Italy before Elliot Daly crossed for England to seal victory and offer some solace to fans after last weekend’s unexpected loss.

After Wales’ win in Scotland, England will be hoping for an Irish victory against France on Sunday to help get their title bid back on track.