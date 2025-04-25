Eastgate to represent Fiji at Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

[Source: Gymnastics Federation of Fiji]

Fiji’s Robyn Eastgate is set to make history with its first-ever representation at the 2025 FIG Suzuki World Cup in Tokyo, in the discipline of Aerobic Gymnastics.

Eastgate is a Senior International Athlete from the Gymnastics Federation of Fiji and the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards Female Young Athlete of the Year.

Eastgate acknowledges the pressure of being the first to represent Fiji, but aims to serve as a role model for others in sports who face significant challenges, and to encourage them to persevere.

She is currently in Tokyo, preparing to represent Fiji at this prestigious competition.

Eastgate, who is 17 years old and from Nadi, began Aerobic Gymnastics as a performer in 2020 and started competitive training and competing in 2022.

In Fiji, she trains without a local coach, as none of the Aerobic Gymnastics coaches in Fiji have international-level qualifications.

Her routine was choreographed by Australian coach Deborah Greenbaum.

Robyn is normally coached online by Lynette Moreno, an Aerobic Gymnastics coach from the Philippines.

Greenbaum visited Fiji for development visits in 2024 and trained Robyn in Sydney for her short-term scholarship earlier this year.

The 2025 FIG Suzuki World Cup will take place from April 26 to 27, 2025, and will feature top aerobic gymnasts from around the world.

