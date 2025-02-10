Eagles are Super Bowl champs

The Philadelphia Eagles are the new Super Bowl champions.

This is after their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

They also denied a historical three-peat for the Chiefs.

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show, completing a victory lap after a year defined in large part by his feud with Drake.

Donald Trump made history as the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl, amplifying the already extensive security measures at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was on hand to root on the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, along with a slew of other A-listers.