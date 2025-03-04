Drua youngsters and Narogo vie for Fiji 7s spots

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook & Apete Narogo/ Instagram]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua development squad members, Fullback Isikeli Basiyalo and Fly-half Aisea Nawai, along with Apete Narogo from Semi Radradra’s Ubuntu team, are in contention for places in the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team.

Fiji 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the Drua boys bring out a lot of power and speed, but has also made it clear that their Drua pedigree alone won’t secure their place.

“I’ve been keeping in contact with Glen Jackson, saying that he needed some boys to get game time. I told him it’s not a guarantee, we’ll have a look at them and see if they fit in. If they’re good enough, I won’t hesitate in selecting them.”

Adding to the competitive mix is 23-year- old, Apete Narogo, who’s been turning heads playing for Semi Radradra’s Ubuntu team.

After being named best player of the Fiji Bitter Nahehevia 7s, the Serua man caught the attention of the Fiji 7s coaching staff.

Kolinisau explained that after observing Narogo’s performance, Fiji 7s coaches suggested he be given a closer look.

With three weeks remaining before the Hong Kong 7s, Kolinisau sees ample time to assess the new contenders and determine where they fit within the squad.

