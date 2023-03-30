Drua works on exit strategy

Head Coach Mick Byrne for Drua

Having a good exit strategy is something the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will hope to improve on against the Rebels.

Last week against the Highlanders the Drua conceded a try due to a poor exit after Frank Lomani’s kick was charged down while trying to get the side out from their red zone.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says they didn’t get that exit right and Lomani was not at fault in that situation.

He says it was a valuable lesson for them and it will not happen again.

‘We didn’t get the job right there so like most teams have an exit strategy and Frank’s the halfback has a role to play so does the team, so as the forwards, unfortunately last week we had a couple of people just missed their role’.

Byrne says sometimes players come back from a good score and didn’t get the next job right.

The Drua hosts Melbourne Rebels at 3:35pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

At 1:05pm, the Fijiana Drua faces Rebels in Super W at the same venue.