Drua Women work towards home semi-final

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team is approaching every game in their Super W campaign with determination, as they set their sights on securing a home semi-final.

Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa emphasizes that with the ultimate goal in sight, securing a win in today’s game is crucial to staying on track.

He adds that every match plays a vital role in their campaign and counts on the squad to rise to the challenge and deliver a strong performance.

“We need these two wins here at home so it can qualify us for a home semi-final so it can qualify us for a home semi-final.”

Rawaqa says the Queensland Reds is a quality side and they look forward to a nail-biting clash this afternoon.

The two sides will face off at 1.05 pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka and you can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

