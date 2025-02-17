Drua struggles with discipline

[File Photo]

Discipline seemed to be the main downfall for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their 32-36 defeat to the ACT Brumbies over the weekend.

This was shown early in the match, as the Drua were handed two yellow cards in the first half, both allowing the Brumbies to capitalize with quick tries.

Fullback Isikeli Rabitu was the first to be sent to the sin bin in the 19th minute for a dangerous tackle.

[Source: File Photo]

The Brumbies quickly took advantage of this, using a well-executed lineout set-piece to score on the far left.

Debutant Vuate Karawalevu joined Rabitu in the sin bin just a few minutes later for a deliberate knock-on.

Once again, the Brumbies made the most of the situation, opting for a penalty kick into touch.



[Source: File Photo]

From the resulting lineout, the Brumbies attacked the blindside, with another try in the left corner.

In addition to their disciplinary issues, the Drua also struggled with handling errors, committing nine mistakes, which saw them being penalized 11 times.

Possession was another area where the Brumbies held the upper hand, finishing with 54 percent compared to the Drua’s 46 percent.

The Brumbies also enjoyed a 61 percent advantage, entering the Drua’s 22-metre line a remarkable 13 times.

While Fijian teams are renowned for their off-loading game, the Brumbies surprisingly outperformed the Drua, with seven offloads to the Drua’s two.

With their next match against the Hurricanes on Saturday, the Drua will need to quickly rectify their weakness.

The Drua will play the Hurricanes on Saturday in New Zealand at 3.35 pm.

