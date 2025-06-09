Drua partners with Silver Fern

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have joined hands with a new partner ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The club has brought on board Silver Fern as their official supplier of training equipment.

Silver Fern, New Zealand’s oldest ball manufacturer with over 70 years of experience, is renowned for producing high-quality sports equipment.

As part of the deal, Silver Fern has provided the Drua with a wide range of elite-level training gear, giving the squad a major boost as they prepare for the highly anticipated 2026 campaign.

Head Coach Glen Jackson welcomed the partnership, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the team’s preparation.

“We feel very lucky and privileged to associate with Silver Fern. I know they’ve done a lot already with the free ball giveaway with Rebel Sports, and to have them as our supplier of hit shields, tackle suits, tackle machines and a bit of everything — it’s great to have them onboard.”

The collaboration builds on previous initiatives between the two organizations, including Silver Fern’s donation of over 20 rugby balls toyoung players at a local competition between the Nadi and Ba Rugby Unions earlier this week.

