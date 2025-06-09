Dranivotua, Tewa joins national side

The Fiji Airways Fiji’s national men’s sevens has been strengthened following the impressive performances of Waisake Tewa and Akuila Dranivotua at the recently concluded Coral Coast Sevens, with the duo named into the extended national 7s squad.

Tewa, Fiji’s lone track athlete at the 2023 Olympic Games, caught the attention of selectors after a standout showing with Dominion Brothers at the Coral Coast Sevens.

His speed and athleticism were on full display throughout the tournament, reinforcing his smooth transition from athletics back into high-performance rugby.

Joining him is Akuila Dranivotua, whose consistent and physical performances for Police on the local sevens scene, particularly at the Coral Coast tournament, earned him a deserved call-up.

Both players’ selections highlight the national program’s commitment to identifying and rewarding form from major domestic competitions.

