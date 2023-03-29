Dolokoto urges fans to back Fijiana Drua too

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto is pleading with fans to not only come out and support them but be there for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua too on Saturday.

Dolokoto says hopefully Suva will be a sellout just like Lautoka a few weeks ago against the Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He says the aim is always when they play at home to give the fans a good show and that’s the beauty of Super Rugby because you finish the game but don’t have to stay down for too long as you have another match the next week.

The former Queen Victoria School student says the players turned up with a different attitude on Monday.

Dolokoto adds the Rebels will no pushover.

‘The Rebels have been doing good, this past two weeks they’ve beaten the Waratahs and then the Reds so they’re on a high at the moment but I trust the boys that we’ll do our due diligence leading up to the game and by Saturday hopefully we come up with the result’.

The Drua hosts Melbourne Rebels at 3:35pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

At 1:05pm, the Fijiana Drua faces Rebels in Super W at the same venue.