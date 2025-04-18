Dolokoto keeps the faith as Drua chase top-six dream

Fijian Drua co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto

Despite sitting at the bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific table, Fijian Drua co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto believes his side still has a genuine shot at the playoffs.

With six crucial games left in the regular season, Dolokoto says the team remains motivated and united in their push for a top-six finish.

The key now, he says, is to start winning and keep believing.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, 100%. I believe we can still make it if we turn it around, starting from tomorrow, and we continue through the rest of the week.”

While acknowledging the uphill battle, he insists hope is far from lost.

Dolokoto also praised his team’s effort in recent matches, saying the results don’t reflect the work being put in.

Now, the message to his teammates is simple—don’t give up.

The Drua will take on the Waratahs tomorrow in Lautoka for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, with their season still hanging in the balance.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.