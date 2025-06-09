Djokovic calls Sinner's doping ban timing odd

Source: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said the shortness and timing of Jannik Sinner’s ban this year for an inadvertent doping violation was “odd” and the case would hang over the four-time Grand Slam champion like a cloud for the rest of his career.

Sinner served a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February after authorities accepted the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system inadvertently via massages from his then physiotherapist at Indian Wells in March 2024.

