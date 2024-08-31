Development crucial for Fiji Taekwondo

[Source: Fiji Taekwondo Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Taekwondo Association aims to engage more youth in their programs.

Sang Hyun Ra emphasizes the importance of youth development, noting an increasing number of school students expressing interest in the sport.

Master Ra states that this focus has been crucial, and the entire year has revolved around achieving this goal.

“This year, we’re planning another competition and I want to focus on involving many young athletes from the school. My goal is to organize a school-wide competition.”

Ra adds that the timing is ideal as they prepare for several upcoming international competitions.

Currently, they are getting ready for the World Junior Taekwondo Championship in Korea.