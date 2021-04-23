Home

Dawai tells of rugby journey

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 24, 2021 8:30 am

It was a tough journey for Eastern Saints Player Osea Dawai since he started playing rugby at the age of nine.

The Ra native faced opposition from his family who had planned for him to excel academically.

But the 24-year-old knew his passion was in rugby that even the lack of family support did not stop him.

“For me, it was tough at home, so all I had to do was go to the grounds, it makes me relaxed so I don’t think about the things I go through at home. Being around my teammates is one thing that drives me forward.”

From primary, moving to Queen Victoria and later Lelean Memorial School in his last high school year, Dawai says his teammates were his main supporters.

But, the perception of his family members changed when they saw his potential after representing LMS Under-19 team in 2016.

After high school, Dawai played for the Suva U20 team for two years before joining the Police team.

Through all the struggles, Dawai hopes to one day don the national jumper.

The lock who has maternal links to Waisomo, Ono in Kadavu then joined the QVS Old Boys before settling with the Eastern Saints.

 

