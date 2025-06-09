CVC kick-off moved to February 8

[File Photo]

The 2026 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series has been pushed back by a week, with the season-opening showdown now set to kick off on February 8.

The revised schedule was confirmed today at the official launch of the Pillay Garments CVC at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Celebrating its 25th edition, the prestigious Champion vs Champion series will once again pit Extra Premier League winners Rewa FC against Extra BOG champions Labasa FC in a two-legged contest to crown the nation’s first silverware of the new season.

Article continues after advertisement

The opening leg will be played on February 8 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, while the return fixture is provisionally scheduled for February 14 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

However, the venue for the second leg remains subject to clearance.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirms that the Labasa Town Council has until Wednesday to verify the readiness and playability of Subrail Park.

Should the venue fail to meet requirements, the decider will be shifted to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on February 5.

The adjustment ensures the marquee clash maintains the standards expected of one of Fiji football’s flagship competitions, as anticipation builds for another chapter in the Rewa–Labasa rivalry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.