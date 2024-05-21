Waqanisau shines for Women’s U19 cricket

[ Source : Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

National captain Mele Waqanisau delivered another Player of the Match performance at the ICC T20 Under 19 Women’s World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Bali, Indonesia despite going down to Samoa.

The captain scored 38 runs off 43 balls and achieved a hat trick in the 12th over.

According to Cricket Fiji, her hat trick brought her total wickets to four in the game and 10 in the tournament.

Waqanisau also scored a total of 114 runs in the tournament.

The team scored 87 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings.

Samoa then chased down the target with 88 runs after losing six wickets.

The Samoans won by 4 wickets and have been consistent in their last four games, scoring over 80 runs each time.

As winners of the tournament, Samoa will now proceed to the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia in January 2025

This tournament has been a valuable experience for the national U19 team, allowing them to assess its current standing.