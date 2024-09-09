Smith thrills but Sri Lanka favourites to win test

[Source: BBC Sport]

Jamie Smith’s pulsating 67 breathed life into England but could not stop Sri Lanka from moving into pole position to win the final Test at The Oval.

Needing 219, the tourists ended the third day on 94-1 from only 15 overs, 125 runs short of a famous win.

Sri Lanka would be much closer, or may already have the game won, had it not been for the brilliance of Smith, who electrified his home ground with some breathtaking batting.

Article continues after advertisement

England had been awful for large parts of the past two days and was in tatters at 82-7, 144 ahead when Smith launched his astonishing assault.

On 15 from 31 deliveries, Smith clobbered 52 off the next 18 he faced, cleanly striking the ball to all parts.