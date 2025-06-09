Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to shake hands

[Source: Reuters]

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment at India’s decision not to shake hands with his team after Sunday’s Asia Cup match, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to seek match referee Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal.

India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match overseen by Zimbabwean Pycroft passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson told reporters.

“We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room.

“That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands.”

Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not attend the presentation ceremony, which New Zealander Hesson said was a “follow-on effect” of India’s refusal to shake hands.

