Pakistan nearly pull out of Asia Cup in objection to referee

[Source: Reuters]

Pakistan delayed their match against United Arab Emirates by an hour on Wednesday after considering a withdrawal from the Asia Cup in protest at a match referee whom they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India at the weekend.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Andy Pycroft, from Zimbabwe, supported the stance of India’s team of not shaking hands with Pakistani players in a politically-charged match between the two feuding neighbours on Sunday.

But after an apology from Pycroft and assurance of an inquiry by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan’s players left their hotel for the Dubai International Stadium for a delayed start, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

“I hope we will from now onwards focus on cricket and not on politics,” Naqvi, also Pakistan’s interior minister, told reporters in Lahore.

Pycroft was officiating Wednesday’s game as well as Sunday’s when India beat Pakistan and refused to shake hands afterwards.

Neither the official nor the ICC, which appoints him, have commented on the controversy.

Long-fractious ties between Pakistan and India have soured since a military conflict in May, spilling over into both nations’ favourite sport.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday’s seven-wicket win to India’s armed forces.

The PCB said in a statement that Pycroft had termed Sunday’s incident “a result of miscommunication and apologised”.

In their Group A finale, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss on Wednesday and elected to field. The winners will advance to the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

