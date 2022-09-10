Nissanka impress in Sri Lanka’s win

[Source: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter]

Sri Lanka stood tall to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Super 4 Asia Cup match.

Pathum Nissanka was the star with an unbeaten knock of 55 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga smashed the winning four, as Sri Lanka claimed victory with three overs to spare.

After a regular fall of wickets, Nissanka stood like a wall and brought up his half-century.

[Source: NDTV Sports]