Marsh expects Australia's all-rounder abundance to pay off in India

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh is confident the abundance of all-rounders in their squad will serve them well in India, both in the upcoming one-day series and at the 50-overs World Cup later this year.

Australia lost the four-match test series against India 2-1 but have been bolstered by the return from injury of all-rounders Marsh (ankle) and Glenn Maxwell (leg) ahead of the three-match ODI series against the 2023 World Cup hosts.

They have more all-round options in Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar and Marsh said it augured well for the side ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

Article continues after advertisement

The 31-year-old cited the example of white-ball world champions England.

Returning from an ankle surgery, Marsh will play as a specialist batter in the ODI series against India but hopes to resume bowling in the Indian Premier League starting on March 31.

With regular skipper Pat Cummins staying back in Australia following the death of his mother, Steve Smith will lead the visitors in the ODI series.

With India skipper Rohit Sharma skipping the match for family reasons, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India.

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series after suffering lower back pain in the fourth and final test in Ahmedabad.