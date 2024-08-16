India declines to host women's T20 World Cup

[Source: BBC Sports]

India will not step in to host October’s Women’s T20 World Cup if it has to be moved from Bangladesh, says Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah.

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India earlier this month after weeks of deadly antigovernmental protests.

The International Cricket Council says it is “closely monitoring developments” in the country, which is set to host the tournament from 3-20 October.

Shah said the ICC asked the BCCI about possibly hosting instead but he “flatly refused”.

More than 400 people were killed in Bangladesh during weeks of student-led demonstrations, which started as a protest against quotas in civil service jobs.

The ICC said it was working with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and independent security consultants to assess the situation.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is set to feature 10 teams, including England and Scotland, with 23 matches taking place at venues in the capital Dhaka and Sylhet.