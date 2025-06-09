India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies

[Source: Reuters]

India have declared their first innings on their overnight score of 448 for five against West Indies, who will come out to bat for the second time, trailing their hosts by 286 runs on day three of the opening test on Saturday.

Having bundled out West Indies for 162 in the first innings, India rode hundreds by opener KL Rahul and middle-order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja to consolidate their position in the contest.

West Indies will need an extraordinary effort to try and take the match into its fourth day.

