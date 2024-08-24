Fiji ends qualifier on a high

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji wrapped up their ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Sub-Regional A qualifier with a triumphant 9-run victory over the Cook Islands at the Garden Ovals in Apia today.

This win marks Fiji’s second triumph over the Cook Islands in the qualifier, reinforcing their position as a tough opponent for the Cooks.

Although this victory doesn’t secure Fiji’s place at the top, it sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

The final qualifying spot from this region hinges on the outcome of the Samoa vs Vanuatu match later today.

If Samoa wins, they will advance, but a loss will allow the Cook Islands to progress.

Captain and Player of the Match Peni Vuniwaqa led from the front with a solid performance, scoring 45 runs off 28 balls and claiming 2 wickets for 31 runs.

Vice Captain Peni Kotoisuva also contributed with 28 runs from 17 balls.

Meanwhile, the youngest member of the team, Joeli Moala, continued his impressive form by taking 3 wickets for 21 runs in his 4-over spell.