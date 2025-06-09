England seal series win over Ireland

[Photo Credit: BBC Sports]

England wrapped up a six-wicket win over Ireland in the third T20 to claim the series 2-0.

Chasing 155, England lost two early wickets but Jordan Cox steadied the innings with a half-century. Tom Banton finished the job with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Ireland were restricted to 154 for seven. Adil Rashid impressed with three wickets, while Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson picked up two each.

The only disappointment for England was debutant Sonny Baker, who conceded 52 runs without taking a wicket.

The victory follows England’s opening win on Wednesday, while Friday’s second match was abandoned due to rain. It was the first ever T20 series between the two sides.

