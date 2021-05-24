Home

Cricket

England cling on for draw on tense final day

BBC
January 10, 2022 3:31 am

England clung on for a tense draw on the final day of the fourth Test in Sydney to end Australia’s hopes of an Ashes clean sweep.

The tourists were 13 balls from safety when Jack Leach edged Steve Smith behind, leaving it to Stuart Broad and last batter James Anderson to guide England home.

Broad and Anderson blocked out Smith and Nathan Lyon to secure a hard-fought draw, closing on 270-9.

Zak Crawley earlier made a fluent 77 and Ben Stokes hit 60 despite still struggling with his side injury as England crept towards safety.

It was a thrilling end to an entertaining match, with England’s players barely able to watch in the dressing room as Anderson played out the final over.

Australia may be left to rue their late declaration on the fourth day, with rain meaning they lost seven overs as they tried to force victory on Sunday.

The final Test of the series – a day-night match in Hobart – begins on Friday.

 

 

