England being humiliated by Australia, says Vaughan

Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan said England were being humiliated in the second test in Brisbane after a woeful third day left them on the brink of defeat on Saturday.

England eventually bowled out Australia for 511 to trail by 177 after the first innings before collapsing from 90-1 to 134-6 after several batsmen were dismissed playing careless shots.

Barring something extraordinary on Sunday, England are on the brink of slipping 2-0 down in the five-match series to leave their dream of winning back the Ashes in tatters.

Vaughan, who led England to a memorable series victory at home in 2005, said the attacking style of play under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum was becoming predictable.

England lost five wickets for 38 runs on Saturday and are still 43 behind. Even Joe Root, scorer of a century in the first innings, was guilty of falling into the Australian trap, although Vaughan said others had to stand up.

Vaughan also questioned again England’s preparation for the day-night test, having been beaten in two days in Perth.

England declined to send some of their first-choice players to get some practice in an England Lions match.

England have not won a single test match in Australia since 2011, the last time they won an away Ashes series.

