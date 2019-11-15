Cricket Fiji awaiting government approval for new regulations

Cricket Fiji President is urging its stakeholders to get in line with the new norm as the sport has made some changes in its rule.

Cricket Fiji has introduced new regulations with the International Cricket Council directive to address the threat posed by COVID-19 on the sport.

Cricket Fiji President Alex Konrote says once approval has been given from the Government, they will inform their relevant members.

“Once that has been approved and government is happy with our approach then we will look to have a briefing with our stakeholders, our associations and during our tournaments to tell them how we are going to conduct and what the new rules are. There are some changes and it will take a few games to get used to.”

The ICC has recently banned the use of saliva to shine the ball and re-introduced non-neutral umpires for bilateral series.