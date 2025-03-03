Confidence remains high as New Zealand turn attention to semi-finals

[Source: ICC Cricket/Facebook]

New Zealand quick Matt Henry has declared his team won’t carry the burden of their loss to India into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final four.

In a match that meant plenty but not everything, the Black Caps failed to capitalise on a strong fielding display by falling 44 runs short of victory.

The loss in Dubai left New Zealand in second spot in Group A, setting up a semi-final clash with South Africa in Lahore.

They had, of course, already sealed a semis berth, meaning it was more pride and momentum on the line, along with confirmation of their opponent.

And whether the Kiwis’ confidence is at all dented, as they make their way back to Pakistan to prepare for their semi-final clash, Henry is walking tall after his bowling return of 5/42 against India on a spin-friendly deck in Dubai.

Henry is firmly of the belief his outfit won’t be feeling deflated after their group stage finale.

“I wouldn’t have thought so,” he told the media post-match.

“We’ve been playing some really good cricket throughout this tournament. We’ll obviously take our learnings from this game, but also understanding the conditions when we go to Pakistan. And we’ve played a few games in that Tri-series there (as well). We’ll be ready (for the semi-final).”

Henry has been making sure to find his range as quickly as possible with the new ball, having now had time to gauge what the local conditions have offered so far in the Champions Trophy.

“Taking wickets is so important,” he continued.

“Making sure that you can extract any swing or movement off the wicket’s really important. You don’t have too much time to waste with the new ball. It does get soft and doesn’t move for very long. The key is to be accurate, but also to put teams under pressure.

“And that’s all we can ask for, is we’re creating chances … and hopefully, we can put teams under some serious pressure.”

Henry also added that, while they have ended up drawing South Africa for a shot at making the Champions Trophy decider, his side wasn’t phased by who they would end up meeting in the semi-finals.

The result against India wasn’t going to impact the location of their final four clash, only whether it ended up being the Aussies or Proteas.

“I think whoever you’re playing at this stage of the tournament, you’ve got the four best teams and I think you don’t really have preferences,” Henry said.

“You’re going to be faced with challenges and all teams have their strengths. So obviously, going into playing South Africa, who have been playing some fantastic cricket and a very well-balanced side, they’ve obviously got a lot of power in that batting line-up, but they’ve obviously got a serious bowling attack as well.

“So yeah, semi-final cricket, finals cricket, it’s always exciting and it’s always great when you’re playing against the best teams.”

The Kiwis play South Africa on Wednesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

