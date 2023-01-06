Australia’s Khawaja on verge of maiden double century

[Source: Cricket Australia/Twitter]

Usman Khawaja moved to the brink of completing a maiden Test double-century as Australia dominated South Africa on day two of the final Test.

The 36-year-old had reached a career best 195 not out when rain stopped play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith scored 104 before tea to become the 14th player to record 30 Test centuries and Travis Head raced to 70 from 59 balls after the break to further dash the visitors’ hopes.