Australia Reclaims Border-Gavaskar Trophy

[Source: ICC]

Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a commanding six-wicket victory over India on day three of the fifth Test, securing a 3-1 series win.

Chasing 162 runs, the hosts sealed the result in clinical fashion after overcoming a heavy defeat in the first Test in Perth.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, sidelined from bowling in the fourth innings due to an injury, could not impact Australia’s chase after being taken for scans on day two.

Article continues after advertisement

The victory marks a triumphant comeback for Australia, reclaiming the prestigious trophy from their fiercest rivals.