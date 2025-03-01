Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout

[Source: Reuters]

Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 274 for victory against the plucky Afghans, Australia raced to 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain stopped play.

While the pitch was kept under cover, the outfield appeared soaked, prompting the match officials to call off play.

Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points that include two abandoned matches.

“It’s a good result. That’s what we were after at the start of the tournament,” Australia captain Steve Smith said. “To finish in the top two and heading to the semis, satisfying so far.”

“I think the guys did a really good job to restrict them to 273 and I thought we were in a pretty good position when the game got called off.”

Australia, who arrived without their frontline quicks including regular captain Pat Cummins, will particularly take heart from Head’s return to form ahead of the tournament’s business end.

South Africa, who have three points and face an already-eliminated England on Saturday, look primed to join them in the semi-finals.

