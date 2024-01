[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Cricket Team has settled in 6th place after losing in the fifth-place playoff to the Cook Islands at the Pacific Cup.

The Cook Islands emerged victorious with nine wickets.

Fiji managed to score a total of 80 runs with one wicket loss, while the Cook Islands women’s side recorded a total of 81 runs with one wicket loss.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji now holds the 6th place in the tournament standings.